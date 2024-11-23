Bomb threat sparks evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal

London Gatwick Airport faced a major disruption as one of its terminals was evacuated following a bomb scare.
As per Dailymail, after the discovery of a suspicious piece of luggage, South Terminal in London underwent bomb threat intervention, which prompted extensive evacuation procedures.
The airport security staff responded promptly and announced emergency mechanisms to attenuate potential risks.
Following the evacuation of a "large part" " of the South Terminal due to a suspicious package, two individuals who were arrested following a security incident at Gatwick Airport have been let to resume their travels.
After the incident, the terminal was shut for hours after the discovery of a "suspected prohibited item" in a passenger's luggage.
Notably, the terminal has resumed the service at around 3.45 pm.
The Sussex Police said that the officers from the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team "made the package safe" before handing the airport back to its operator.
Their statement continued: "Two people who were detained while enquiries were ongoing have subsequently been allowed to continue their journeys.
"There will remain an increased police presence in the area to assist with passengers accessing the South Terminal for onward travel."
The force expressed gratitude to the public and airport staff for their patience amid the incident.
the UK's second busiest airport informed that the terminal was evacuated after a "security incident".
"The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police," it later said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
They added, "The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly."
Gatwick reported that certain flights were cancelled while others experienced delays.