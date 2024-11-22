Will Giraffes join dinosaurs on endangered list? New proposal sparks concern

Will future generations get to see giraffes, or will they only hear about them through stories, just like dinosaurs?
A recent report revealed that giraffe populations are shockingly facing a sharp decline.
As per CNN, the main reason behind this are the factors like habitat loss, poaching, urbanization, and drought intensified by climate change.
Considering this, US Fish and Wildlife officials recently announced a proposal to protect multiple giraffe species.
They also suggested adding several giraffe species to the list of endangered or threatened species.
If approved, it would be the first time that these iconic African mammals are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Under this law, labelling a species as “endangered” represents the highest level of threat, meaning it is at immediate risk of extinction.
On the other hand, a species classified as “threatened” is one that is likely to become endangered in the near future.
US Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said in a statement, noting, “Federal protections for giraffes will help protect a vulnerable species, foster biodiversity, support ecosystem health, combat wildlife trafficking, and promote sustainable economic practices.”
The US officials are recommending that three subspecies of northern giraffes that included the West African, Kordofan and Nubian are classified as endangered as their population has fallen by around 77% since 1985, from 25,653 to 5,919.
The agency will now collect public feedback on the proposal until February 19, 205 and plans to finalize it within a year.