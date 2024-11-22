World

Will Giraffes join dinosaurs on endangered list? New proposal sparks concern

Labelling a species as 'endangered' means it is at immediate risk of extinction

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024


Will future generations get to see giraffes, or will they only hear about them through stories, just like dinosaurs?

A recent report revealed that giraffe populations are shockingly facing a sharp decline.

As per CNN, the main reason behind this are the factors like habitat loss, poaching, urbanization, and drought intensified by climate change.

Considering this, US Fish and Wildlife officials recently announced a proposal to protect multiple giraffe species.

They also suggested adding several giraffe species to the list of endangered or threatened species.

If approved, it would be the first time that these iconic African mammals are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Under this law, labelling a species as “endangered” represents the highest level of threat, meaning it is at immediate risk of extinction.

On the other hand, a species classified as “threatened” is one that is likely to become endangered in the near future.

US Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said in a statement, noting, “Federal protections for giraffes will help protect a vulnerable species, foster biodiversity, support ecosystem health, combat wildlife trafficking, and promote sustainable economic practices.”

The US officials are recommending that three subspecies of northern giraffes that included the West African, Kordofan and Nubian are classified as endangered as their population has fallen by around 77% since 1985, from 25,653 to 5,919.

The agency will now collect public feedback on the proposal until February 19, 205 and plans to finalize it within a year.

Neanderthals’ 65,000-year-old tar factory reveals hidden engineering expertise
Neanderthals’ 65,000-year-old tar factory reveals hidden engineering expertise
South Korea sets global standard with recycling breakthrough
South Korea sets global standard with recycling breakthrough
Sixth tourist dies after suspected 'tainted drinks' in Laos
Sixth tourist dies after suspected 'tainted drinks' in Laos
Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years
Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years
Northern California braces for torrential rain as another storm approaches
Northern California braces for torrential rain as another storm approaches
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine
Swiss Church unveils AI Jesus who can respond in 100 different languages
Swiss Church unveils AI Jesus who can respond in 100 different languages
Do you know Earth's crust hold three times more water than surface oceans?
Do you know Earth's crust hold three times more water than surface oceans?
Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, Russia warns
Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, Russia warns
Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured
Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured
Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch
Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes