Musk accused of blocking ex-partner's access to children amid custody dispute

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Claire ‘Grimes’ Boucher has accused him of blocking her meeting with their children following the legal row after the breakup.
According to Hindustan Times, the couple dated from 2018 to 2022 shares three children, four-year-old X Æ A-Xii commonly known as “baby X,” two-year-old twins Tua Techno Mechanicus, and Exa Dark Sideræl. Musk and Canadian musician Grimes are embroiled in a controversial legal battle over their kids' custody following their breakup.
Without revealing the details of the legal dispute, Grimes wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn’t have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/strategy experience).”
The 36-year-old further added, “All the while I didn’t see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.”
Grimes' mom, Sandy Garossino, also accused Musk of not letting their kids visit their 93-year-old great-grandmother in Canada and urged him to “honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes.”
Furthermore, as per legal filing, Musk sued for the custody of children in Texas, and Grimes, in response, counter-sued in California, asking for rights as a parent.
A clerk in Travis County, Texas, confirmed that the case is settled, but Grimes claimed that the legal battle has left her financially devastated and made it difficult for her to produce music.