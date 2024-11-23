Storm Bert disrupts UK transportation, power with heavy snow and rain

Storm Bert continues to hit the UK with snow, heavy rain and strong winds, causing major disruption across the region.
As per BBC, this has caused widespread disruption to roads and railways along with power outages.
The amber snow warning in Scotland has been lifted but yellow warnings for snow, wind and rain are still in effect, with gusts reaching up to 105mph.
Yellow warnings are also active across southern and southwestern England, as well as Wales and the Met Office is calling the storm a “multi-hazard event.”
As per the local police, in southern England a man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 highway.
Considering all these situations, rail companies have urged passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas, while several roads have already been closed.
The National Grid stated that 2,807 homes in Wales and 1,213 in southwest England are experiencing power outages.
Moreover, the storm comes after a cold snap earlier this week, which prompted the closure of schools in various parts of the UK.
In southwest England and Wales, up to 50-75mm (2-3in) of rain is expected throughout Saturday.
The hardest-hit areas in south Wales could experience up to 150mm, which is the total average rainfall for November in just one day.
In the meantime, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has adviced people to check on those who are more at risk, like the elderly or those with health issues.