World

Storm Bert disrupts UK transportation, power with heavy snow and rain

In southern England a man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 highway

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Storm Bert disrupts UK transportation, power with heavy snow and rain
Storm Bert disrupts UK transportation, power with heavy snow and rain

Storm Bert continues to hit the UK with snow, heavy rain and strong winds, causing major disruption across the region.

As per BBC, this has caused widespread disruption to roads and railways along with power outages.

The amber snow warning in Scotland has been lifted but yellow warnings for snow, wind and rain are still in effect, with gusts reaching up to 105mph.

Yellow warnings are also active across southern and southwestern England, as well as Wales and the Met Office is calling the storm a “multi-hazard event.”

As per the local police, in southern England a man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 highway.

Considering all these situations, rail companies have urged passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas, while several roads have already been closed.

The National Grid stated that 2,807 homes in Wales and 1,213 in southwest England are experiencing power outages.

Moreover, the storm comes after a cold snap earlier this week, which prompted the closure of schools in various parts of the UK.

In southwest England and Wales, up to 50-75mm (2-3in) of rain is expected throughout Saturday.

The hardest-hit areas in south Wales could experience up to 150mm, which is the total average rainfall for November in just one day.

In the meantime, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has adviced people to check on those who are more at risk, like the elderly or those with health issues.

Record-breaking sea temperatures pose major threat to UK’s marine life
Record-breaking sea temperatures pose major threat to UK’s marine life
Tourist loses leg in 'harrowing' kayaking rescue in Tasmania
Tourist loses leg in 'harrowing' kayaking rescue in Tasmania
Small AI robot stuns everyone by ‘kidnapping’ 12 larger robots in Shanghai
Small AI robot stuns everyone by ‘kidnapping’ 12 larger robots in Shanghai
Police uncover 'hilarious' MDMA garden gnome in Netherlands drug bust
Police uncover 'hilarious' MDMA garden gnome in Netherlands drug bust
World's oldest alphabet discovered in Syrian tomb
World's oldest alphabet discovered in Syrian tomb
Musk accused of blocking ex-partner's access to children amid custody dispute
Musk accused of blocking ex-partner's access to children amid custody dispute
Philippine VP Sara Duterte threatens to 'kill' president and his wife
Philippine VP Sara Duterte threatens to 'kill' president and his wife
Unruly man duct-taped for trying to open plane door at 30,000 feet
Unruly man duct-taped for trying to open plane door at 30,000 feet
Trump in flurry of choices adds Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer to cabinet
Trump in flurry of choices adds Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer to cabinet
Bomb threat sparks evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal
Bomb threat sparks evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal
Donald Trump earns opportunity to challenge hush money case after election win
Donald Trump earns opportunity to challenge hush money case after election win
Neanderthals’ 65,000-year-old tar factory reveals hidden engineering expertise
Neanderthals’ 65,000-year-old tar factory reveals hidden engineering expertise