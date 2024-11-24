Record-breaking sea temperatures pose major threat to UK’s marine life

Britain is heading towards a future of more intense and quick marine heatwaves.
As per The Guardian, this alarming situation could destroy shellfish colonies, disrupt fisheries and severely affect coastal communities across the UK.
A new report from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC), based in Southampton revealed an alarming conclusion and urged for the immediate launch of a focused research program to study the impact of rapid temperature increases in coastal waters on marine habitats and seafood in the UK.
Marine heatwaves are growing more frequent and intense worldwide as rising fossil fuel emissions raise atmospheric temperatures, leading to warmer oceans.
Dr Zoe Jacobs, the lead author of the NOC report, Marine heatwaves and cold spells in the Northeast Atlantic: what should the UK be prepared for? said, “Marine heatwaves have catastrophic impacts and we need to be prepared for them. At present, we are not and that position needs to be rectified as a matter of urgency.”
She further added, “We need to know how these marine heatwaves are going to affect plants and animals that live in the sea and find ways to protect them, as well as the coastal communities that depend on them.”
The Met Office stated that both the North Sea and North Atlantic experienced higher temperatures simultaneously, with sea temperatures hitting an all-time high.
The point of concern is that these conditions not only impact shellfish colonies and fisheries, but also lead to coral reef bleaching, the spread of harmful algal blooms and widespread mortality of fish, seabirds and marine mammals.