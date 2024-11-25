World

Lahore ranks 4th in world's most polluted cities despite improvement

The smog in the city is causing severe health issues for residents

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
The smog in Lahore has decreased but it is still ranked fourth on the Air Quality Index (AQI) among the world’s most polluted cities.

As per multiple outlets, the improvement in Lahore’s air quality is due to a change in the wind direction.

Every winter, the province and northern states experience smog caused by a combination of dropping temperatures, smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, low wind speeds and the burning of crop stubble.

Air pollution in Lahore reached over 80 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The smog in the city is causing severe health issues for residents, with many reports of breathing difficulties, coughing and burning eyes.

Specifically, the level of PM2.5, which are tiny particles in the air that can cause serious health problems, hit a peak of 1,067, a dangerously high level for human health.

On the other hand, New Delhi holds the top spot on the list of the world’s most polluted cities, with a hazardous AQI of 582.

Delhi and its surrounding areas are experiencing hazardous pollution levels that pose a serious threat to public health.

A study published in The Lancet in July revealed that 7.2% of daily deaths in the city could be linked to fine particulate pollution.

