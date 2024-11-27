World

Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years

Zealandia, covering 1.89 million square miles was once a part of the supercontinent Gondwana

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years

In a major yet surprising turn of events, geoscientists have uncovered a continent that had been hidden in plain sight for almost 375 years.

As per multiple outlets, there has been speculation for so long about the existence of a continent named Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language.

Zealandia, covering 1.89 million square miles was once a part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included most of Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia over 500 million years ago.

Sources further revealed that Zealandia was first discovered in 1642 by Dutch businessman and sailor Abel Tasman, who was eager to find the “Great Southern Continent.”

Although Tasman failed to discover the new land, he founded the local Māori.

It wasn’t until 2017 that geologists realized the fact that the continent had been right in front of them all this time.

Scientists confirmed the existence of Zealandia noting that it began to break away from Gondwana, though the reason behind the process remains unclear.

It is pertinent to note that most of the newly identified continent is underwater and has been used by geologists at the Zealand Crown Research Institute GNS Science to understand how something “seemingly obvious” can take time to uncover.

Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia
1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia
Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge
Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge
Salmon makes historic comeback to Klamath River Basin after 100 years
Salmon makes historic comeback to Klamath River Basin after 100 years
Stranger's comment saves newborn baby's life in Florida: Details inside
Stranger's comment saves newborn baby's life in Florida: Details inside
Trump cleared of federal indictment as judge dismisses 2020 election case
Trump cleared of federal indictment as judge dismisses 2020 election case
1,500-year-old hidden rooms discovered beneath Byzantine church in Istanbul
1,500-year-old hidden rooms discovered beneath Byzantine church in Istanbul
Red Sea boat sinks on diving trip, 17 tourists and crew missing
Red Sea boat sinks on diving trip, 17 tourists and crew missing
Lahore ranks 4th in world's most polluted cities despite improvement
Lahore ranks 4th in world's most polluted cities despite improvement