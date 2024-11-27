World

FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run

San Francisco bombing suspect Daniel San Diego arrested in Wales after 21-year manhunt

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run

FBI's most wanted fugitive, who had been on run for 21 years, has finally arrested in Wales.

According to North Wales Police, Daniel Andreas San Diego, who was wanted in connection to series of bombings in San Francisco in 2003, had been arrested on Monday, November 25.

“National Crime Agency officers have arrested one of the FBI Most Wanted fugitives in North Wales,” the police said in statement on Tuesday.

It further added, “Daniel Andreas San Diego was detained in an operation supported by Counter Terrorism Policing, officers from the North Wales and Cheshire Armed Alliance Policing Team and North Wales Police yesterday, and now faces extradition to the US to face charges.”

The FBI shared that San Diego was indicted in 2004, for his alleged connection with August 28, 2003 incident where "two bombs exploded approximately one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville,” and a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton blast on September 26, 2003.

According to Los Angeles Times, $250,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture in 2006. In 2009, San Diego was put on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist List.

“Daniel San Diego’s arrest after more than 20 years as a fugitive for two bombings in the San Francisco area shows that no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable,” FBI Director Christopher Wray added in the statement. 

