World

William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also running for Oxford chancellorship

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
William Hague announced Oxford University chancellor
William Hague announced Oxford University chancellor 

William Hague, former leader of the Conservative Party and ex-UK Foreign Secretary, has been elected as the next Chancellor of the University of Oxford. 

This prestigious, largely symbolic role has a history spanning centuries.

Hague succeeds Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and a veteran Conservative politician, who stepped down after 21 years of service.

The election saw Hague triumph over former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three additional contenders.

In a statement, the university announced that Hague secured a majority of votes in the final round, making him the 160th recorded Chancellor in Oxford’s extensive history, a position tracing back over 800 years.

Notably, Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, had expressed interest in the role.

Despite his incarceration on corruption and other charges related to the May 9 protests of the previous year, Khan applied for the position in September.

However, his bid was ultimately rejected, with Oxford’s shortlist of 38 candidates for the first voting round not including his name.

The list of candidates included prominent figures such as former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study

Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality

Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?

Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor

William Hague announced Oxford University's new chancellor

FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
FBI's most wanted fugitive arrested in Wales after 21 years on run
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Biggest November snowstorm lashes parts of Seoul
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists
World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Poland follows France lead in opposing EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
Poland follows France lead in opposing EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia
1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia