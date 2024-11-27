World

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Jackson Daly showed off his pizza-making skills on TODAY with some good-natured pointers from mom and dad.

The 15-year-old son of TODAY's Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, made a vodka sauce pizza with prosciutto on Nov. 15 as part of a segment featuring tailgate foods for the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Carson made the mission clear before Jackson started breaking down the recipe for TODAY fans.


What is Carson Daly's salary?

As of June 14, 2024, the California-born television host best known for his NBC programs earns $5 million per year for hosting The Voice. In addition to this he also earns $5 million per year for The Today Show, making his total annual salary $10 million, reported Celebrity Net Worth. 

