Cashless bail set to end under Trump’s sweeping executive orders 

US President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders on Monday, August 25 that would end the use of cashless bail for people arrested in Washington DC and other areas with similar policies.
As per multiple reports, Attorney General Pam Bondi will give President Trump a list of places where these actions will apply.
These executive order for Washington DC directs law enforcement to try to take anyones arrested in the city into federal custody as much as the law allows.
“Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced,” a White House memo on the executive action states.
On the other hand, Trump also plans to sign a separate executive order on the same day targeting people who desecrate the American flag.
The order instructs Attorney General to actively prosecute those who breaks law related to flag desecration and to pursue legal action to define how the Firs Amendment applies in such cases.
Reports suggested that the order targets non-citizens who desecrate the flag by potentially denying or revoking their visas, residency, citizenship or other immigration benefits, or even deporting them.
Several states have eliminated or nearly eliminated cash bail, including Illinois, New Mexico and New Jersey.