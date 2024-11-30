World

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday

The Chicago O'Hare International Airport and the Chicago Midway International Airport had a total of 45 delays

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday

Thousands of flights were delayed and hundreds more were canceled on Black Friday, throwing a wrench into the busy holiday travel weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had already expected a record-breaking 18.3 million Americans to travel by air this Thanksgiving holiday period.

"This will be the busiest Thanksgiving ever in terms of air travel. Fortunately, our staffing is also at the highest levels that they have ever been. We are ready,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said previously.

But still, 13,655 flights have been delayed internationally, including 1,188 going within, into or out of the United States as of Friday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Moreover, 426 flights were canceled internationally today, including 25 that were set to fly within, into or out of the U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an emailed statement to Newsweek on Friday that it "safely moved more than 232,000 flights across the country between Nov. 24-28, a record number for the Thanksgiving week. More than 52,000 flights carried passengers to their destinations on Tuesday alone."

"Despite the record numbers, only 0.3 percent of flights were cancelled, and delays were a record low of 1.2 percent of flights. The FAA is ready for continued record flight volume through Monday,” it further added.

The Chicago O'Hare International Airport and the Chicago Midway International Airport had a total of 45 delays as of Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases

Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
China completes 46-year journey to transform desert into green land
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints new transport minister after Louise Haigh resigns
UK PM Keir Starmer appoints new transport minister after Louise Haigh resigns
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
World's largest gold deposit discovered in China
World's largest gold deposit discovered in China
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Lost goddess statue unearthed near Titanic wreck after years of searching
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk
Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk
Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended
Adani controversy sparks chaos in Indian parliament, temporarily suspended
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution