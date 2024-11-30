North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture

People of North Korea will not be able to eat budae-jjigae and tteokbokki as the authorities have banned the sale of the two most beloved dishes.
According to Radio Free Asia, the residents of the country have reported that North Korean authorities have banned the sale of budae-jjigae and tteokbokki as a part of a crackdown to stop the “invasion” of South Korean culture in the country.
A merchant from the northern province of Ryanggang told RFA Korean, “Sales of tteokbokki and budae-jjigae at the marketplace have completely stopped since the 15th. The city police and the market management office have declared that if anyone is caught secretly selling those foods, their store will be shut down.”
“This is not simply a measure taken only in Ryanggang Province but also to all restaurant networks and market food stands across the country, including Pyongyang. People are well aware that the sale of tteokbokki and budae-jjigae is prohibited because they are South Korean foods,” the merchant added.
These two dishes did not exist in North Korea until 2017, when restaurant owners working with Chinese-owned department stores brought them, and they quickly became famous among people.
Furthermore, both of the dishes originated in South Korea and are one of their most popular dishes. Budae-jjigae, which literally means “army base stew,” is a spicy stew that has instant ramen noodles, hot dogs, and a few random and handy ingredients of the eater's choice, while tteokbokki is steamed rice cakes covered in a spicy sauce.