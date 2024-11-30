World

Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time

Gautam adani faced allegations from US authorities of involvement in a $265 million bribery scheme

  • by Web Desk
  November 30, 2024
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani broke silence on US bribery charges for the first time on Saturday, November 30.

As per Reuters, Gautam recently faced fraud charges in the US, where authorities accused him of masterminding a $250 million (£198m) bribery scheme and hiding it.

Mr. Adani said in a live-streamed speech at an awards ceremony, “Less than two weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the U.S. about compliance practices at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges.”

He added, “What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group.”

Adani Group has denied the US allegations, describing them as “baseless” and vowing to seek “all possible legal recourse”.

Along with Gautam, US authorities have charged his nephew Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Group and Vneet S.Jaain, managing director of Adani Green, with involvement in a scheme.

“In today’s world, negativity spreads faster than facts, and as we work through the legal process, I want to re-confirm our absolute commitment to world class regulatory compliance,” Gautam further added.

As of 21 November 2024, Adani is ranked the second richest person in Asia and 25th in the world, with a net worth of $60 billion.

Not only that, Time magazine included him in the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

