Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit

Did you know that bananas could offer relief from menstrual pain?
Banana is packed with essential vitamins and minerals which we often underestimate.
It is rich with vitamin B6 which plays a key role in controlling hormonal levels in the human body.
Several experts suggest that hormonal fluctuations during menstruation can cause cramps and mood swings but vitamin B6 helps balance these hormones and provides significant relief.
Another benefit is that it contains potassium which helps regulate muscle contractions. Potassium in bananas helps prevent excessive muscle spasms, especially in the uterine muscles, which are more prone to contractions during menstruation.
Bananas which are high in soluble fiber, provide a gentle solution for the intestinal discomfort, preventing constipation and bowel irregularities, both of which can worsen the period pain.
However, it’s important to consume bananas in moderation as consuming too many bananas can lead to various health issues.
Bananas can be added to your diet in many ways, like having a ripe banana, blending it into a smoothie, topping a warm bowl of oatmeal with sliced bananas, or enjoying frozen bananas dipped in dark chocolate.