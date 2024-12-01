Walking daily could add 11 years to your life, study finds

If you want to add 11 years to your life then go for a stroll!
We all know that walking has many benefits but the new study has revealed that incorporating a walk into your daily life could increase your life expectancy.
According to the study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, walking 160 minutes a day at a moderate pace of 3 mph could add 11 years to your life.
Reaseraches analyzed the data from the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES), looking at U.S. adults 40 and older, who wore activity monitors for four days.
The result showed that the most physically active participants tended to have the highest life expectancy.
“For those who are currently least active, adding just one hour of walking a day can result in measurable gains in longevity—potentially adding hours [of life] for every hour walked,” Adedapo Iluyomade, M.D., preventative cardiologist with Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, said.
He further added, “It improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, and helps maintain a healthy weight. It also supports mental well-being, reducing stress and boosting mood.”
The study reinforced the importance of adding physical activity into our daily lives, and walking is a simple yet effective way to do so.