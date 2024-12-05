Kai Madison Trump: Everything to know about Donald Trump granddaughter 

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon and the granddaughter of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president and the current president-elect.
However, Kai’s influential family is not her only introduction as she is also a popular social media personality and an avid golfer.
She was also the first member of the next Trump generation to enter the political arena when she gave speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention supporting her grandfather in July.
Here’s everything to know about Kai Madison Trump.
Kai Madison Trump age and birthday:
Kai Madison Trump was born on May 12, 2007, in New York, and is 17 years old as of 2024. Kai, who was named after her maternal grandfather, is the eldest child of her parents.
Kai Madison Trump high school:
Kai Madison Trump is a junior at The Benjamin School, a private school in North Palm Beach. She is expected to graduate in 2026, as per her bio on SportsRecruits.
Kai Madison Trump golf:
Kai Madison Trump is an amateur golfer, who began playing at the age of four.
She is recognized for her achievements and potential in the sport. Earlier this year, she won a ladies' club championship at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Kai Madison Trump height:
Kai Madison Trump is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), which has added to her charm.