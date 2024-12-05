Storm Darragh to bring strong gusts, heavy rain to UK THIS weekend

Storm Darragh is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph and heavy rain in large parts of the UK on Saturday.
As per multiple outlets, heavy rain is forecast to start on Thursday night, with 20-30mm expected to fall widely across the UK.
The worst-hit areas could see 50-60mm of rainfall during the storm.
Jason Kelly, a Met Office Chief Forecaster, said in a statement, noting, “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland.”
The statement added, “Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”
He added, “Today we will see bouts of heavy rain and squally winds moving eastwards across the UK with the bulk of the rain moving away from the UK by late evening.”
“Tonight, will remain largely dry with clear skies ahead of Storm Darragh which will begin to impact Northern Ireland Friday evening,” the statement further added.
Considering all these situations, authorities are urging drivers to take extra caution.
Dale Hipkiss, Duty Manager at National Highways, said, “If you're planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads.”