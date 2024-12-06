Health

U.S. drugstore closures spark sharp rise in 'pharmacy deserts'

Closure of drugstores has seen huge hike in recent years, sparking alarming increase in pharmacy shortfalls

  December 06, 2024
In the past few years, the United States of America has seen a sharp hike in the closure of pharmacies, creating a huge shortage in number of drugstores.

Just a few months ago in June, The Associated Press reported that according to the data collected from the University of Pittsburgh, across the US, about 7,000 pharmacies have shut down since 2019.

Among those 7,000 drugstores, nearly half were independent pharmacies.

To note, independent pharmacies are the retail ones that do not have any direct affiliation with any chain of pharmacies and are privately held businesses.

Kempson Rexall drugstore, which serves as a go-to pharmacy for the locals in the small community of Inman, South Carolina, since 1905, has also been going through a rough phase, although being greatly supported by the people.

"This store means the world to this community. Our customers are extremely loyal. They love us. They love the personal feel that they get, the attention they get,” said owner and pharmacist Marianne McElveen.

Citing his issues, he said, "We've had to make some adjustments, some changes. We've had to cut some hours, just doing anything we can to stay alive and to keep the doors open. There have been many sleepless nights."

The profit margin of the pharmacy has dropped somewhere between 3% to 5%.

As per The National Community Pharmacists Association has predicted that over one independent pharmacy would close every day in 2024 on average, creating “pharmacy deserts” in the country.

