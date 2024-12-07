Top 10 cities in the world you need to explore

Euromonitor International has revealed the names of the world's top 100 city destinations for the year 2024, and shockingly, London did not make it to the top 10 cities.
As per the organisation's press release, Paris, which hosted the Olympics this summer, retains its crown as the top destination and most attractive city in the world for the fourth year in a row, while Madrid and Tokyo also successfully made it to the top three with second and third place, respectively.
The report stated that more than 70 million people travelled to the City of Light in 2024, and the city was well prepared to welcome all of the tourists because of its excellent tourism policy and infrastructure.
Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, said, “Despite positive recovery projections, challenges like labour shortages, geopolitical tensions, and a sluggish economy will persist, limiting city growth.”
“Less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities are expected to rise in popularity as travellers seek hidden gems, off-season experiences, and responsible tourism. Consumers will prioritise culturally enriching, personalised experiences, making them the new travel currency,” she further added.
Moreover, Europe dominates the list of top ten cities for travelling in 2024 with six cities on the list, while two Asian cities also made it to the top ten.
As per Euromonitor International, it looks at “55 different metrics across six key pillars” to give each city a score on how attractive it is for tourists.
These six key pillars are economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.
Euromonitor International’s Top 10 City Destinations for 2024
1. Paris
2. Madrid
3. Tokyo
4. Rome
5. Milan
6. New York
7. Amsterdam
8. Sydney
9. Singapore
10. Barcelona