THIS new WhatsApp feature helps you see who’s online in group chats

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and unique features to enhance the users’ experience.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a unique online counter feature for group chats.
This new feature shows the number of participants who are currently online in the top app bar of group chats.
Previously, the top app bar displayed a summary of group members’ names and their activities like whether they were typing or online.
This feature lets users easily see how many members have the app open.
It is pertinent to note that it only counts those who have the app open, not those who are engaging in the conversation.
It is also worth noting that this new feature will not count users who have set their online status to be hidden in their privacy setting.
This feature is particularly helpful for active users in the group, as it allows them to easily check how many people are online, allowing them to decide the best time to send important messages or start discussions.
An online counter feature for group chats is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version of Android 2.24.25.30 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.