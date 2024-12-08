Air fryer surprisingly found to be eco-friendly, scientists reveal

Researchers make a shocking revelation that air fryer not only makes your food healthier but your environment too.
According to Science Alert, a new study published in the Indoor Air suggested that air fryers not only have an impact on your food but on your home environment too.
Researchers wrote in the published paper, “The cooking temperature was found to be the key factor that positively correlated with both PM and VOC emission strength, while the oil weight was negatively correlated with the PM levels.”
University of Birmingham atmospheric scientist Christian Pfrang explained, “There are a number of factors that will affect the levels of pollution from cooking alongside the method used, including the amount of oil used, and the temperature of the stove.”