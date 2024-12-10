Trump nominates Harmeet K Dillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights

US President-elect Donald Trump nominates Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon as US President-elect Trump nominates Indian-American lawyer Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at US Justice Department of Justice.
According to Hindustan Times, Trump on Tuesday, December 9, 2024, selects Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights during his second term in the White House.
He wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations that use woke policies to discriminate against their workers.”
“Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community,” the 78-year-old further added.
Trump, while showing his confidence in Harmeet, said that in her new role, she will “enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY.”
Notably, Harmeet is the fourth Indian-origin person nominated for Trump’s second-term cabinet after Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy.