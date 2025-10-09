Tropical Storm Jerry expected to turn into hurricane this weekend

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to grow stronger and may turn into a hurricane by the weekend.
The storm was officially classified as a tropical storm on Tuesday, October 7, making it the tenth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.
National Hurricane Center said in a statement that areas in the northern Leeward islands might start feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Jerry later today and on Friday as the strom moves closer, as per CBS News.
The center also reported that the Jerry's core was about 395 miles southeast of the northern Leeward islands, the Caribbean chain east of Puerto Rico that starts with the Virgin Islands and extends down to Guadeloupe.
Weather experts said that the tropical storm currently sustained winds of 65mph and is moving towards the west-northwest at 20mph.
They expect the storm to get stronger over the next few days and possibly turn into a hurricane by Friday night or Saturday.
"Through Friday," the center said, adding that "two to four 4 inches of rain with local storm total maxima to six inches are expected across the Leeward and Virgin Islands. This rainfall brings a risk of flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in steep terrain."
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius, Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands.