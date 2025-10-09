Laszlo Krasznahorkai becomes second Hungarian to win Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The Swedish Academy honoured him for his powerful and visionary storytelling.
His writing explored how art can continue to hold meaning and inspire people even in times of chaos and fear.
"Laszlo Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the Academy said in a statement.
Krasznahorkai has become the second writer from Hungary to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature after Imre Kertesz in 2002.
The Nobel Prize in Literature carries a monetary reward of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).
Since 1901, Nobel Prizes have been presented each year to honour remarkable accomplishments in literature, science and peace.
Krasznahorkai's first major success came with his 1985 novel Satantango, which takes place in a lonely, rural region.
The book gained huge attention and popularity in Hungary which established his as a major literary figure.
"The novel portrays, in powerfully suggestive terms, a destitute group of residents on an abandoned collective farm in the Hungarian countryside just before the fall of communism," the Academy said.
Some of Krasznahorkai's books including Satantango and The Werckmeister Harmonies were later adapted into films.