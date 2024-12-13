US health officials sound alarm over declining flu vaccination rates in kids

US health authorities have issued alert over the alarming decline of flu vaccination in children.
On Friday, December 13, 2024, Fox News reported that as per the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 37% of kids have been vaccinated against flu.
The percentage, which was already a matter of concern last year as 43% of children were vaccinated, dropped further by 6%, making the health officials worried.
Meanwhile, among adults, only 39% of the population have safeguarded themselves against flu by taking the vaccination shots, which is almost same amount as last year.
"It makes it even more imperative for officials in the scientific and medical community to improve the communication channels to the public regarding the benefits and safety of vaccines," said Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax, a San Francisco biotechnology company, to the outlet.
He also stated that the trend of vaccination decline is “concerning,” adding, "Although vaccines are not perfect, they are immensely important for improving human health and reducing the severity of strains, and are of critical importance to protecting society from pandemics."
According to CDC recommendations, everyone about the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine every year.