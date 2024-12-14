World

Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday

Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary is being celebrated on December 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 14, 2024
Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday
Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the Kapoor family to honour the legacy of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary.

The Indian cinema and the Kapoor family are celebrating the golden jubilee birthday of the Awaara actor Raj Kapoor today, on December 14, 2024.

Ahead of “the greatest showman” of Indian cinema’s centenary celebration, PM Modi met with the family members of the Kapoor family on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and paid a heartfelt tribute to the Shree 420 star, Business Standard reported.

During the meeting with the Mera Naam Joker actor’s star-studded family, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, wife of late Rishi Kapoor, and other members, the third time in a row, the elected Indian president recalled the times when veteran leader LK Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to watch Raj Kapoor’s film after losing the elections.

Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday

The 74-year-old said, “I remember the impact of films in those days. It was during the Jana Sangh era, and there was an election in Delhi. After the party lost, Advaniji and Atalji said, 'What should we do now?' Then they decided, 'Let's watch a movie.' They went to watch Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi.'"

“In 1947, we had Neel Kamal, and now as we approach 2047, it reflects the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, there is much talk about soft power in diplomacy, but back then, Raj Kapoor had already showcased India's strength in this area to the world,” he further added.

BJP party leader also urged the Kapoor family to make a movie on the legendary actor, focusing on Central Asia, where he is “still mesmerising the people there even after so many years.”

Furthermore, the Indian actor, director, and producer, Raj Kapoor, died on June 2, 1988. His famous films include Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, Anari, Sangam, and Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai.

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday

Taylor Swift's dancer drops major announcement on her 35th birthday
Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split

Megan Fox takes big decision after Machine Gun Kelly split
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates huge feat after ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ release
Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Azaan Sami Khan shares teaser of his new drama 'Meri Tanhai'

Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Muppet claims Britain's ugliest dog crown with his 'unique' look
Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction
Elvis Presley's memorabilia collection sells for thousands at Grimsby auction
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after bird strike
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after bird strike
François Bayrou named France’s new PM amid political crisis
François Bayrou named France’s new PM amid political crisis
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
UK unveils 'ambitious' strategy to achieve 95% renewable energy by 2030
Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction
Rare dinosaur skeletons sell for millions at Christie's auction
Donald Trump extends inauguration invitation to Xi Jinping after new title
Donald Trump extends inauguration invitation to Xi Jinping after new title
Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report
Philippines faces greater typhoon threat due to climate change, report
UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
UK businessman Sanjay Shah receives record financial crime sentence in Denmark
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
China targets methane reduction with stricter coal mining rules
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Donald Trump named Time's 2024 Person of the Year after historic comeback
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations
Joe Biden takes bold step with record number of pardons and commutations