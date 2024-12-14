Indian PM Modi honours Raj Kapoor on his golden jubilee birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the Kapoor family to honour the legacy of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary.
The Indian cinema and the Kapoor family are celebrating the golden jubilee birthday of the Awaara actor Raj Kapoor today, on December 14, 2024.
Ahead of “the greatest showman” of Indian cinema’s centenary celebration, PM Modi met with the family members of the Kapoor family on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and paid a heartfelt tribute to the Shree 420 star, Business Standard reported.
During the meeting with the Mera Naam Joker actor’s star-studded family, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, wife of late Rishi Kapoor, and other members, the third time in a row, the elected Indian president recalled the times when veteran leader LK Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to watch Raj Kapoor’s film after losing the elections.
The 74-year-old said, “I remember the impact of films in those days. It was during the Jana Sangh era, and there was an election in Delhi. After the party lost, Advaniji and Atalji said, 'What should we do now?' Then they decided, 'Let's watch a movie.' They went to watch Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi.'"
“In 1947, we had Neel Kamal, and now as we approach 2047, it reflects the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, there is much talk about soft power in diplomacy, but back then, Raj Kapoor had already showcased India's strength in this area to the world,” he further added.
BJP party leader also urged the Kapoor family to make a movie on the legendary actor, focusing on Central Asia, where he is “still mesmerising the people there even after so many years.”
Furthermore, the Indian actor, director, and producer, Raj Kapoor, died on June 2, 1988. His famous films include Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, Anari, Sangam, and Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai.