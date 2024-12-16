Klarna CEO gives final verdict on AI vs human force

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski spoke about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it affected his company's hiring policies.
In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Sebastian, who founded Klarna in 2005, which offers services including online financial, payment process and provides customers the “buy now, pay later” option discussed how he actually feels about AI.
Sharing his opinion on smart technology and how it affects careers and workforce, he said, “AI can do all of the jobs that we humans do. It’s just a question of how we apply it and use it”.
According to the CEO, Klarna has not hired for a year now as the already existing workforce has already mastered the art of using AI to its full potential.
Going from 4,500 employees to 3,500, Klarna’s workforce is simply shrinking as Sebastian notes, “People stay about five years, so 20% leave every year.”
When asked how the employees feel about this transition, Sebastian said that the company has already informed its employees the upside of working with AI.
The CEO revealed Klarna has communicated with its employees, “what’s going to happen is the total salary cost of client is going to shrink, but part of the gain of that is going to be seen in your paycheck.”
While on the other hand, AI replacing humans in workforce has been a cause of anxiety for many as the use of AI-technology escalates.
As per a report by McKinsey & Company in 2023, nearly 12 million Americans will have to change careers by 2030 as Artificial Intelligence (AI) develops.