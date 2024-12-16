Trending

Mahira Khan exudes vintage charm in wedding look

'Love Guru' actress Mahira Khan kicks off the wedding season in style

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Mahira Khan offers vintage charm in wedding look
Mahira Khan offers vintage charm in wedding look 

Mahira Khan nailed it yet again at a December wedding!

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Humsafar actress turned major fashion inspiration. 

The first image was a close-up of Khan followed by a second shot that featured her staring straight into the camera.

For the event, the superstar looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a kurta set adding a more traditional touch with a beige dupatta.

In the makeup department, Khan opted to apply light lipstick with her mascara-laden eyes adding to the appeal.

Khan got her long hair styled in a cute Rapunzel braid with the maang tikka and bangles doing the talking. 

“Kar Ke Bahana Koi,” Khan penned a cute caption to describe her look of the night. 


Soon after the photos were shared, Khan's ardent fans flocked the comments section with love and praise.

One fan wrote, “Punabi simplicity is ultimate beauty.”

“Only You can be you," a second user added.

“Omgg you in traditional look,” a third fan gushed. 

“She exemplifies a rare trend of talent and poise,” the fourth fan penned. 

To note, Mahira Khan walked down the aisle with businessman Salim Karim on October 1, 2023. 

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Akshay Kumar offers new update amid 'Housefull 5' filming
Akshay Kumar offers new update amid 'Housefull 5' filming
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'