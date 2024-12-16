Mahira Khan exudes vintage charm in wedding look

Mahira Khan nailed it yet again at a December wedding!
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Humsafar actress turned major fashion inspiration.
The first image was a close-up of Khan followed by a second shot that featured her staring straight into the camera.
For the event, the superstar looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a kurta set adding a more traditional touch with a beige dupatta.
In the makeup department, Khan opted to apply light lipstick with her mascara-laden eyes adding to the appeal.
Khan got her long hair styled in a cute Rapunzel braid with the maang tikka and bangles doing the talking.
“Kar Ke Bahana Koi,” Khan penned a cute caption to describe her look of the night.
Soon after the photos were shared, Khan's ardent fans flocked the comments section with love and praise.
One fan wrote, “Punabi simplicity is ultimate beauty.”
“Only You can be you," a second user added.
“Omgg you in traditional look,” a third fan gushed.
“She exemplifies a rare trend of talent and poise,” the fourth fan penned.
To note, Mahira Khan walked down the aisle with businessman Salim Karim on October 1, 2023.