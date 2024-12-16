Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’ 

Portuguese star footballer attended an intense training session with Al Nassr teammates ahead of the upcoming matches in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25.
The Al Nassr team, after facing a heartbreaking setback in their last match against rivals Al Ittihad, was seen practicing hard ahead of its first showdown of the new year 2025, in which they will face Al Akhdoud, number 14 in the Saudi Pro League.
The Saudi club shared some highlights of the practice on its social media account and wrote, “Sharpening the skills for the big stages.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner also shared some clicks from the session on his Instagram with the caption, “Working hard.”
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player could be seen wearing an Al Nassr jersey and his “away” CR7 band.
Al Nassr, who lost the last match 2-1 against Al Ittihad despite Ronaldo’s goal, stands in fourth position in the Saudi Pro League rankings and will now face Al Akhdoud on January 9, 2025.
The team has so far played 13 matches, with a record of 7 wins, 2 losses, and 4 draws, earning them 25 points.