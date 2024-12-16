Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’

Al Nassr, fourth in the Saudi Pro League, will face Al Akhdoud in the first match of 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’ 

Portuguese star footballer attended an intense training session with Al Nassr teammates ahead of the upcoming matches in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25.

The Al Nassr team, after facing a heartbreaking setback in their last match against rivals Al Ittihad, was seen practicing hard ahead of its first showdown of the new year 2025, in which they will face Al Akhdoud, number 14 in the Saudi Pro League.

The Saudi club shared some highlights of the practice on its social media account and wrote, “Sharpening the skills for the big stages.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner also shared some clicks from the session on his Instagram with the caption, “Working hard.”


Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player could be seen wearing an Al Nassr jersey and his “away” CR7 band.

Al Nassr, who lost the last match 2-1 against Al Ittihad despite Ronaldo’s goal, stands in fourth position in the Saudi Pro League rankings and will now face Al Akhdoud on January 9, 2025.

The team has so far played 13 matches, with a record of 7 wins, 2 losses, and 4 draws, earning them 25 points.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle
Adam Thielen pays heartfelt tribute to Randy Moss amid cancer battle
Pakistan cricket faces triple blow as Irfan follows Imad Wasim, Amir into retirement
Pakistan cricket faces triple blow as Irfan follows Imad Wasim, Amir into retirement
Carlos Alcaraz recalls 2024 emotional moments, share 2025 goals
Carlos Alcaraz recalls 2024 emotional moments, share 2025 goals
Dan Campbell’s wife reveals 'hilarious' secret about their Christmas party exit
Dan Campbell’s wife reveals 'hilarious' secret about their Christmas party exit
NFL legend Randy Moss opens up about his cancer journey
NFL legend Randy Moss opens up about his cancer journey
Mohammad Amir follows Imad Wasim into retirement, ends cricket career
Mohammad Amir follows Imad Wasim into retirement, ends cricket career