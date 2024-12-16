Trending

Alia Bhatt unveils special moments of Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt played hosts at the 100th anniversary celebrations of legendary Raj Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024

Alia Bhatt unveils special moments of Raj Kapoor's centenary celebrations


Alia Bhatt marked 100th anniversary celebration of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The entire Kapoor clan including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came together to celebrate 100 years of the legendary Bollyood icon, Raj Kapoor.

On December 15, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a montage of clips from the evening, showcasing star-studded moments and interactions. 

In the shared video, the Brahmastra couple exuded vintage vibes while posing together for the shutterbugs.

“Time isn’t measured by days, but by memories. Coming together to celebrate the eternal showman, loved by audiences of all ages and countries - the unparalleled Raj Kapoor. #100YearsOfRajKapoor,” wrote Alia. 


Ranbir rocked his moustache look in a black kurta set for the evening while the mom of Raha Kapoor radiated joy in a saree. 

As the footage went viral, netizens were quick enough to react.

“He is a legend and I still hear this song on repeat, What a fantastic way to honour him, kudos to the entire Kapoor family,” one internet user wrote.

The second commented, “So heartwarming.”

“Alia is too proud to be the Kapoor’s bahu,” a third fan gushed.

"Lovely video and beautiful song, Mukesh voice the best for Raj Kapoor ji,” a fourth fan added.

Amidst all this, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming movie Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh. 

