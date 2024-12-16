Entertainment

Drake fans react to rapper's look-alike competition in Toronto

Drake's look-alike contest winner took home $10,000 with some cigars on the weekend

  December 16, 2024
Drake look-alike competition came to an end with mixed feelings from fans. 

Organised by Casuals Cakery in Drake’s hometown, Toronto, the look-alike contest was flooded with people showing up in different eras of the five-times Grammy winner.

The contest came to a surprising conclusion after a 21-year-old girl, Makayla Chambers, who was styled in Drake’s famous two pigtails look, paired with fake goatee was announced the winner.

Chambers, who is now being called “Girl Drake”, was just supposed to take home a bottle of brandy and a pack of cigars as the reward for the competition.

However, the God’s Plan singer reached out to the organisers of the event to add “10 bands” (10 thousand dollars) to the “main prize”.

Drake also shared the winner on his Instagram story with caption, “I love this city” along with laughing emoji.

After winning the competition, Makayla expressed her feelings, noting, “It feels great. It feels like I made it.”

Shortly after the competition announced a girl winner, Drake's fans turned to X to share their outrage.

One user wrote, “she looks nothing like drake, they wrong af”

While talking about another participant in the competition another penned,  “That one looks EXACTLY like Drake it’s scary.”

On the other hand, some people were just not happy with how the competition toke place in the first place.

One fan noted, “drake look-alike contest is crazy there should never be tht [that] many light skin ppl [people] in one room”

The celebrity’s look-alike contest saw a rise in popularity after Timothée Chalamet made a surprised appearance in his competition taking place in Lower Manhattan On October 26, 2024.

