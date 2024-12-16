Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India

Due to worsening air quality in northern India on Monday, the government took several measures to address the situation.
As per Reuters, schools for students up to Grade 5 are instructed to adopt hybrid learning modes and government offices were told to adjust staff working hours.
In the meantime, vehicles movement was restricted in Delhi and nearby areas to reduce pollution levels.
The air quality recorded extremely poor and unhealthy on Monday, December 16, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 379.
As per the outlet, the air pollution was predicted to get even more worse on Tuesday, reaching “severe levels” with an AQI above 400.
At this level, the air quality becomes harmful not just to people with health issues but also to healthy individuals.
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which handles air quality in the national capital region, said that “these restrictions were imposed considering the highly unfavourable meteorological conditions including calm winds.”
Delhi and its surrounding areas are experiencing hazardous pollution levels that pose a serious threat to public health.
Every year, North India and northern states experience smog caused by a combination of dropping temperatures, smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, low wind speeds and the burning of crop stubble.