UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements

The United Nations talks for the global plastic pollution treaty extended after negotiators failed to reach consensus.
According to Al Jazeera, discussion on a global treaty to fight plastic pollution extended till Friday, after countries rejected the latest draft during talks in Geneva.
Talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso on Thursday told the countries attending meeting, “As consultations of my revised draft text are still ongoing, this plenary is therefore adjourned, to be convened on August 15, 2025, at a time to be announced.”
The chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on plastic pollution presented the draft treaty to 184 UN member during the final round of talks in Switzerland which was rejected by most of the countries as they find it “unambitious” and “inadequate.”
Delegates of the European Union said, “We must express our disappointment that, in its current form, the proposed text is not acceptable. It does not meet the minimum that is needed to respond to the urgency of the challenges before us.”
The member countries also argued that draft did not include production caps or regulations on chemical additives in plastics.
Meanwhile, nearly all 100 countries agreed that toxic chemical reduction is an important issue and claimed to seek common ground on cleanup and recycling measures.