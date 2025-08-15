Home / World

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements

Plastic pollution treaty talks extended after negotiators fail to reach consensus in Geneva

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements
UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements

The United Nations talks for the global plastic pollution treaty extended after negotiators failed to reach consensus.

According to Al Jazeera, discussion on a global treaty to fight plastic pollution extended till Friday, after countries rejected the latest draft during talks in Geneva.

Talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso on Thursday told the countries attending meeting, “As consultations of my revised draft text are still ongoing, this plenary is therefore adjourned, to be convened on August 15, 2025, at a time to be announced.”

The chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on plastic pollution presented the draft treaty to 184 UN member during the final round of talks in Switzerland which was rejected by most of the countries as they find it “unambitious” and “inadequate.”

Delegates of the European Union said, “We must express our disappointment that, in its current form, the proposed text is not acceptable. It does not meet the minimum that is needed to respond to the urgency of the challenges before us.”

The member countries also argued that draft did not include production caps or regulations on chemical additives in plastics.

Meanwhile, nearly all 100 countries agreed that toxic chemical reduction is an important issue and claimed to seek common ground on cleanup and recycling measures.

You Might Like:

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat
US President Donald Trump admits encouraging Melania to threaten Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death

Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death
Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jackie Bezos, dies at the age of 78 after a long battle with dementia

Snake slayer Taylor Stanberry captures 60 pythons in Florida challenge

Snake slayer Taylor Stanberry captures 60 pythons in Florida challenge
Florida Python Challenge is crucial for protecting the state's wildlife and allows residents to actively help conserve the environment

A-level results: Record-high top grades achieved across England

A-level results: Record-high top grades achieved across England
The percentage of top A-level grades in England this year is the highest since the A* grade was introduced

Guy's Hospital incident: Hundreds evacuate after chlorine gas release

Guy's Hospital incident: Hundreds evacuate after chlorine gas release
Guy's Hospital is a major hospital with 400 beds that focuses on treatments for cancer and a wide range of other medical services

Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident

Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs
Spain seeks European Union help in fight against multiple forest fires in the country's northwest

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter
US navy destroyer conducts FONOP near disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns
Thousands of dodgy Labubu dolls seized in UK as consumer body sounds alarm

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal
South Korean military claimed North Korea began dismantling propaganda loudspeakers

Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

Melania Trump issues $1B legal warning to Hunter Biden over Epstein claims
Hunter Biden faces $1 billion defamation threat from Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein comments

School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10

School bus with 43 onboard overturns in Texas, injuring 10
The incident occurred right after school when no students were dropped off