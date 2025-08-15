Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat

Home / World

Hunter Biden opened up on the $1 billion lawsuit threat from First Lady Melania Trump.

According to ABC News, the rift between former US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and President Donald Trump’s wife Melania escalated on Thursday, August 14, after the 55-year-old shared a fiery response to the First Lady’s legal threat.

Melania’s lawyers, in a letter to Biden’s attorney, demanded an apology for his “false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory” comments he made during an interview with YouTube host Andrew Callaghan.

Biden in the interview claimed, “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump, the connections are so wide and deep.”

The lawyers also asked to retract the claims about Melania and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or face legal action for "over $1bn in damages."

American attorney and businessman on Thursday appeared on Callaghan’s YouTube programme, where he was given an opportunity to apologise for his previous claims, to which he replied, “F*** that, that’s not going to happen… I can only go by what people are saying, I don’t know.”

Referring to an excerpt from a book written by Michael Wolff, he added, “(Epstein and Trump) knew each other well, they spent an enormous amount of time together. If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that … I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it.”

On the other hand, the Republican president during Thursday's broadcast of The Brian Kilmeade Show backed his wife and revealed that he told her to “go ahead” and let her use his lawyers because he knew “Epstein had nothing to do” with her.

Furthermore, Melania, who married the US president in 2005, in a memoir said that she met her husband at a 1998 Fashion Week party in New York via a modelling agent.

