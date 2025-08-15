Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death

Jackie Bozos died at the age of 78 years after a long battle with dementia, days after her son Jeff Bezos' wedding.
As reported by People, the Bezos Family Foundation on Thursday, August 14, announced the death of the co-founder and said Jackie died peacefully at her home in Miami.
The tech giant also shared a heartfelt tribute for his mother on Instagram and revealed that she died after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia surrounded by her loved ones, “her kids, grandkids, and my dad.”
Amazon founder wrote, “Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity and brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later.”
“And then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for,” he added.
The fourth richest person in the world felt lucky to be in her mother’s life and expressed that she will always hold her safe in his heart.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike Bezos, her three children, Jeff, Christina and Mark, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.