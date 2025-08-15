Home / World

Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak

Indonesia free school lunches make over 300 people sick in the largest food poisoning case

Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak
Free school meals in Indonesia cause food poisoning outbreak

Free school meals in Indonesia have made more than 300 people sick.

According to CNN, in the largest food poisoning case of President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free meals program more than 360 people got food poisoning in Sragen in Central Java.

The free school meal program has been hit by mass food poisoning cases since it was launched in January this year by the president, affecting more than 1,000 people.

Local authorities told Reuters that 365 people fell sick after eating the food, and they have sent the sample for testing.

Sragen chief Sigit Pamungkas also announced that the government will bear the medical expenses of the affected people if needed.

One of the affected students, Wizdan Ridho Abimanyu, a ninth grader, told the outlet that he woke up at night because of pain in his stomach, and then he suffered from headache and diarrhoea.

Sigit stated, “We have asked to temporarily stop the food distribution from that kitchen until the lab results are back.”

The school lunch that was contaminated consisted of turmeric rice, omelette ribbons, fried tempeh, a cucumber and lettuce salad, sliced apple, and a box of milk.

The meal was cooked in a central kitchen and then distributed to several schools.

Dadan Hindayana, chief of the government's National Nutrition Agency overseeing the program, asserted that they raised the kitchen operations and delivery standards after the early poisoning cases.

The free meals programs that quickly expanded to serve over 15 million recipients until now aims to reach 83 million by the end of the year, with a budget of 171 trillion rupiah ($10.62 billion).

You Might Like:

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays
Manchester Airport hit with chaos after two easyJet planes collide on airfield

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements

UN plastic pollution treaty talks hit roadblock amidst disagreements
Plastic pollution treaty talks extended after negotiators fail to reach consensus in Geneva

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat
US President Donald Trump admits encouraging Melania to threaten Hunter Biden over Epstein claims

Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death

Jeff Bezos pens emotional post for mom Jackie Bezos after her death
Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jackie Bezos, dies at the age of 78 after a long battle with dementia

Snake slayer Taylor Stanberry captures 60 pythons in Florida challenge

Snake slayer Taylor Stanberry captures 60 pythons in Florida challenge
Florida Python Challenge is crucial for protecting the state's wildlife and allows residents to actively help conserve the environment

A-level results: Record-high top grades achieved across England

A-level results: Record-high top grades achieved across England
The percentage of top A-level grades in England this year is the highest since the A* grade was introduced

Guy's Hospital incident: Hundreds evacuate after chlorine gas release

Guy's Hospital incident: Hundreds evacuate after chlorine gas release
Guy's Hospital is a major hospital with 400 beds that focuses on treatments for cancer and a wide range of other medical services

Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident

Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges over Liverpool victory parade incident
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs

European wildfires force thousands to evacuate as death toll climbs
Spain seeks European Union help in fight against multiple forest fires in the country's northwest

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter

China 'expels' US warship from disputed south sea waters in tense encounter
US navy destroyer conducts FONOP near disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns

Fake Labubu dolls flooding UK market pose ‘choking danger,’ CTSI warns
Thousands of dodgy Labubu dolls seized in UK as consumer body sounds alarm

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal

Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister set record straight on border speaker removal
South Korean military claimed North Korea began dismantling propaganda loudspeakers