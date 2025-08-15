Home / World

easyJet planes’ wings clipped at Manchester Airport, causing flight delays

Two easyJet planes collided at Manchester Airport, causing chaos and flight delays.

According to BBC, an airport spokesperson said that the planes clipped wings while taxiing around 06:30 BST. No injuries were reported in the incident, as passengers of both planes scheduled to fly to Paris and Gibraltar have gotten off.

EasyJet confirmed the collision in a statement saying, “EasyJet can confirm that the wingtips of two aircraft came into contact whilst taxiing to the runway at Manchester Airport this morning.”

“The aircraft returned to stand to disembark customers who have been provided with refreshment vouchers whilst replacement aircraft are arranged to operate the flights. We apologise to customers for the delay to their flights. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” it added.

After a brief delay due to safety assessment flights were resumed at the airport. The aircraft involved in clipped wings sustain minor damage.

Tynisha Chaudhry, who was on the Gibraltar-bound flight, recalled, “We felt the whole plane shudder, it was a massive hit, adding, a lot of fire engines and safety staff reached the scene.

easyJet has also launched an immediate investigation to find the causes behind the incident.

As per FlightRadar, flights departing from Manchester Airport are currently having an average delay of 48 minutes.

