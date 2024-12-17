World

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia

This placement of the generator could be a factor in the suspected cause of the deaths

  • December 17, 2024
Twelve individuals are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a ski resort in Georgia.

As per Sky News, the bodies of one Georgian citizen and 11 foreign nationals were found in the sleeping quarters on the second floor of a building housing an Indian restaurant in Gudauri.

Gudauri is a well-known tourist spot, especially for those interested in skiing and snowboarding. It provides a variety of winter sports activities suitable for all levels of expertise, from beginners to advanced.

As per the outlet, the nationalities of the 11 foreign nationals who died have not been revealed but they are believed to be Indian.

However, the ministry of Internal Affairs stated that all of them were employed at the same place.

The statement added, “At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected.”

The Ministry announced that forensic investigations were planned to figure out how the people died.

Sources revealed that a power generator was set up in an indoor location near the bedrooms in the building before the bodies were found.

This placement of the generator could be a factor in the suspected cause of the deaths.

