Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Joe Burrow recently clarified what happened during the tense moment on the sidelines with coach Zac Taylor.

The Cincinnati Bengals won their game against the Tennessee Titans with a score of 37-27 on Sunday in Nashville.

During the match, Burrow and Zac were seen arguing intensely and the argument was so heated that Burrow, feeling frustrated, used several profanities, including F-bombs.

The player passed for 271 yards and threw three touchdowns, which set a franchise record of 36 touchdowns in a season.

However, he also made mistakes by throwing two interceptions during the game.

Burrow said, “I was just frustrated in the day that we had. It was too sloppy. We had too many penalties, too many procedural penalties. I had too many turnovers. It was just a frustrating day on offense," as per New York Post.

"We're not out of it yet. We gotta to play better than we did today going forward. we need a lot of help from across the league. a long as we keep controlling what we can control and keep winning it gives ourselves a chance," Burrow added.

When Zac was asked about this, he said, “Just a conversation back and forth.”

How much a year does Joe Burrow make?

Burrow earns an average of $55million annually on his new contract. This salary makes him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.

He signed a four-year rookie contract valued at $36million and received a $23 million signing bonus. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Does Joe Burrow have a degree?

Yes, Burrow has a degree in consumer and family financial services from Ohio State University. He attended Ohio State from 2015 to 2017, as a backup quarterback and graduated in 2018.

He then transferred to LSU for his last two years of college football.

