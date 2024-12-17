Trending

Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'

Pakistani actor Usama Khan shares his frustration with the marriage question

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: I am annoyed
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed' 

Usama Khan talked about the most annoying question about marriage. 

During Maliha Rehman’s YouTube show the Ghair actor revealed his take on the prevalent concept of marriage

He said, “I am annoyed with questions related to marriage because it is a very personal question. I am asked these questions more often by everyone. Also, in Pakistan, wherever I go, I see a big population; I mean, people have nothing to do but get married and become parents. I don’t have plans for marriage.”

The Siyaah Series star further explained, “I can’t say anything because it can happen too. Marriages always happen suddenly, but I don’t have any pressure from family. Recently, my mother advised me to get married. For us, the solution to every problem is shadi.”

On the work front, Usama Khan is currently starring in the drama serial Sunn Mere Dil alongside Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali.

His sizzling chemistry with the Mann Mayal actress has garnered love.

Usama also has an exciting new project titled Qarz e Jaan lined up with Yumna Zaidi playing the female lead. 

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'
Faris Shafi sets the stage on fire at Soul Festival
Faris Shafi sets the stage on fire at Soul Festival
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for post-production: Report
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for post-production: Report