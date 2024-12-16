World

Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau

Crystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau reportedly had a disagreement regarding a government proposal

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Canadas finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau

The finance minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, unexpectedly stepped down from her position on Monday, December 16.

As per Reuters, she, one of the Trudeau’s closest allies in the cabinet, cited a difference in opinions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the best direction for Canada’s future.

Crystia resigned just before she was set to present the fall economic update to Canada’s parliament.

She was not only considered one of the Trudeau’s closest allies in the cabinet, but she also held the role of deputy prime minister.

Crystia said in a letter to Trudeau posted on X (formerly Twitter), “For the last number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada.”

She added, “On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet.”

The statement further added, “Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet."

Crystia and Trudeau reportedly had a disagreement regarding a government proposal that involved temporary tax cuts and other spending measures.

The prime minister did not respond right away to her resignation. Now, one possible candidate to replace Crystia is Mark Carney, who currently serves as an economic advisor to Trudeau.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’
Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost