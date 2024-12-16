Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau

The finance minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, unexpectedly stepped down from her position on Monday, December 16.
As per Reuters, she, one of the Trudeau’s closest allies in the cabinet, cited a difference in opinions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the best direction for Canada’s future.
Crystia resigned just before she was set to present the fall economic update to Canada’s parliament.
She was not only considered one of the Trudeau’s closest allies in the cabinet, but she also held the role of deputy prime minister.
Crystia said in a letter to Trudeau posted on X (formerly Twitter), “For the last number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds over the best path forward for Canada.”
She added, “On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet.”
The statement further added, “Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet."
Crystia and Trudeau reportedly had a disagreement regarding a government proposal that involved temporary tax cuts and other spending measures.
The prime minister did not respond right away to her resignation. Now, one possible candidate to replace Crystia is Mark Carney, who currently serves as an economic advisor to Trudeau.