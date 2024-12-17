Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance

Hugh Jackman is flaunting his toned bare-body on an Australian beach!
On Sunday, December 15, the Deadpool & Wolverine star raised the temperature at Bondi Beach in Sydney by showing off his shirtless body as he dived into the cold water.
The actor was photographed in a pair of blue and white patterned swim trunks and was seen walking alone along the seashore, jumping into the water as he engaged in chat with some fellow swimmers.
During exchange of words with the paparazzi, Jackman told him that the moment and the place felt like “heaven” to him as he enjoyed the most of it.
The Logan actor never misses any chance of visiting the beach whenever he returns to his homeland, and this time was no different either.
It is pertinent to mention that Hugh Jackman is currently in a relationship with his Broadway costar Sutton Foster, whom he met back in March 2020.
As per some insiders, the duo has been so “in love” but keeping their relationship under wraps.
“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Page Six.
For those uninformed, Hugh Jackman has parted ways with his now-estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he spent 27 years being married.