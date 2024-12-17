Entertainment

Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance

The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star was photographed on a morning swim at Bondi Beach in Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance
Hugh Jackman sizzles in new photos amid Sutton Foster romance

Hugh Jackman is flaunting his toned bare-body on an Australian beach!

On Sunday, December 15, the Deadpool & Wolverine star raised the temperature at Bondi Beach in Sydney by showing off his shirtless body as he dived into the cold water.

The actor was photographed in a pair of blue and white patterned swim trunks and was seen walking alone along the seashore, jumping into the water as he engaged in chat with some fellow swimmers.

During exchange of words with the paparazzi, Jackman told him that the moment and the place felt like “heaven” to him as he enjoyed the most of it.

P.C. BACKGRID
P.C. BACKGRID

The Logan actor never misses any chance of visiting the beach whenever he returns to his homeland, and this time was no different either.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh Jackman is currently in a relationship with his Broadway costar Sutton Foster, whom he met back in March 2020.

As per some insiders, the duo has been so “in love” but keeping their relationship under wraps.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Page Six.

For those uninformed, Hugh Jackman has parted ways with his now-estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he spent 27 years being married.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
Jennifer Lopez faces fresh blow after ex Ben Affleck, kids reunion
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Bella Hadid shares stunning BTS ranch photos from 'Yellowstone'
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Annie Wood: Here's everything to know about ‘Heart of Fear’ star
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Pete Davidson makes red carpet appearance after long hiatus
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Cardi B breaks silence after first public appearance with Offset amid split
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Zendaya, Tom Holland step out for date amid busy schedule
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
Selena Gomez shares cryptic message after Justin Bieber, Hailey's romantic post
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming
‘Peaky Blinders’ fans thrilled as ‘The Immortal Man’ completes filming