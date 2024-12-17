Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter

Madison police have identified the shooter behind the deadly Wisconsin school shooting.
Two people, including a suspect, died in a fatal shooting at Abundant Life Christian School at 4901 E. Buckeye Rd. on the east side of Madison on Monday morning, December 16, 2024, CBS News reported.
A teacher and a 15-year-old girl who is identified as the shooter were found dead, while six others, including two in critical condition, were admitted to the hospital.
Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said that the police responded to the mass shooting in a private school just before 11 am after a second-grade student called 911.
He further added that the shooting incident happened inside a classroom and study hall where students from several classes were present.
Barnes expressed, “Right now, my heart is heavy for my community. My heart is heavy for Madison, and we have to come together as a community and figure out what happened here and make sure that it doesn't happen at any other place that should be a refuge for students in our community."
Police have identified the shooter as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, a student identified as Samantha in the school. It is believed that she shot herself after opening fire on students.
Moreover, US President Joe Biden called the incident “shocking and unconscionable” and asked Congress to take action immediately and pass "commonsense" gun safety laws.