World

Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter

Abundant Life Christian School shooting incident left two dead and six others injured

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter

Madison police have identified the shooter behind the deadly Wisconsin school shooting.

Two people, including a suspect, died in a fatal shooting at Abundant Life Christian School at 4901 E. Buckeye Rd. on the east side of Madison on Monday morning, December 16, 2024, CBS News reported.

A teacher and a 15-year-old girl who is identified as the shooter were found dead, while six others, including two in critical condition, were admitted to the hospital.

Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said that the police responded to the mass shooting in a private school just before 11 am after a second-grade student called 911.

He further added that the shooting incident happened inside a classroom and study hall where students from several classes were present.

Barnes expressed, “Right now, my heart is heavy for my community. My heart is heavy for Madison, and we have to come together as a community and figure out what happened here and make sure that it doesn't happen at any other place that should be a refuge for students in our community."

Police have identified the shooter as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, a student identified as Samantha in the school. It is believed that she shot herself after opening fire on students.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden called the incident “shocking and unconscionable” and asked Congress to take action immediately and pass "commonsense" gun safety laws.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’
Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost