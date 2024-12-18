Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'

Donald Trump has unveiled a dramatic new hair look ahead of his 2025 presidential inauguration, sparking frenzy among fans.
On Tuesday, the elected-president debuted a new hairstyle at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida.
In a video making round on internet, Trump could be seen debutting his new "hat hair" look while greeting an overly enthusiastic roaring crowd of admirers at his private property.
Soon after the clip went viral, the supporters of the MAGA leader quickly turned to their X accounts to share their reaction to Trump's new look.
“What did they do to his hair?" one penned.
Another noted, "He lost his aura, it's so over."
Meanwhile, the third praised, "Looking Good Mr. President!!!”
"Unlocked a unique and powerful aura," the fourth added.
This not the first time Trum has debuted a new hair look. In June 2019, when he was serving his first term as the POTUS, he ditched his trademark bouffant for a more “combed” or slick hair makeover.
Trumps dramatic new look comes as he prepares to assume the presidency on January 20, 2025.