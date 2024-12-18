World

Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'

Donald Trump unveils dramatic look ahead of his 2025 presidential inauguration

  • by Web Desk
  • December 18, 2024


Donald Trump has unveiled a dramatic new hair look ahead of his 2025 presidential inauguration, sparking frenzy among fans.

On Tuesday, the elected-president debuted a new hairstyle at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida.

In a video making round on internet, Trump could be seen debutting his new "hat hair" look while greeting an overly enthusiastic roaring crowd of admirers at his private property.

Soon after the clip went viral, the supporters of the MAGA leader quickly turned to their X accounts to share their reaction to Trump's new look.

“What did they do to his hair?" one penned.

Another noted, "He lost his aura, it's so over."

Meanwhile, the third praised, "Looking Good Mr. President!!!”

"Unlocked a unique and powerful aura," the fourth added.

This not the first time Trum has debuted a new hair look. In June 2019, when he was serving his first term as the POTUS, he ditched his trademark bouffant for a more “combed” or slick hair makeover. 

Trumps dramatic new look comes as he prepares to assume the presidency on January 20, 2025.

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan
Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Filipina death row survivor Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 15 years
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Canada to enforce new border rules after Trump’s tariff threat sparks concerns
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
Donald Trump takes US newspaper to court over ‘election interference’
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
IPBES report calls for combined efforts to combat climate crisis
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Archaeologists unearth mysterious bone floor in Alkmaar’s historic district
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure
Prince Andrew's involvement in spy scandal puts UK government under pressure