UK bans asylum seekers from using taxis for medical appointments

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a ban on asylum seekers using taxis for most medical journeys.
Under the new rules, taxi use for medical travel will be restricted to exceptional, evidence-based cases, including physical disability, pregnancy, or serious illness. Such journeys will now require direct Home Office approval, Independent reported.
This policy change came after a recent BBC investigation that revealed "widespread" taxi use by asylum seekers, prompting a Home Office review of transport arrangements.
All service providers are required to stop using taxis for these medical journeys from February.
Mahmood said the Government is working with providers to introduce alternatives, such as public transport, in a bid to save taxpayer money.
She said, “This Government inherited Conservative contracts that are wasting billions of taxpayers’ hard-earned cash… I will continue to root out waste as we close every single asylum hotel.”
“I am ending the unrestricted use of taxis by asylum seekers for hospital appointments, authorising them only in the most exceptional circumstances,” Home Secretary added.
Earlier this month, Mahmood set out a draft of measures to overhaul the asylum system, aimed at deterring illegal migration to the UK and making it easier to deport people.
The proposed changes include making refugee status temporary, subject to reviews every 30 months, and sending refugees home if their country is deemed safe.
The UK currently offers payments of up to £3,000 for some people with no right to remain in the country who agree to return home.