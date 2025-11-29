World

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

First Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis left the world mourning at the age of 88

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: Notable people died in 2025
Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: Notable people died in 2025

Numerous notable people from the business, academic, and political worlds left the world mourning this year.

Among all the notable figures was Pope Francis who left millions of people around the globe in tears earlier this year and as the year came to its third quarter the assassination of the Charlie Kirk shook the world.

Here is the list of people who left the world in 2025.

Pope Francis:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

The first Latin American head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, died at the age of 88 years on April 21, 2025.

The sovereign of Vatican City from 13 March 2013 died of a stroke followed by a coma and heart failure at Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City after suffering from pneumonia, “acute respiratory failure”, arterial hypertension and type II diabetes.

Charlie Kirk:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated at the age of 31 years while addressing the people on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The co-founder of conservative student organisation Turning Point USA died after being fatally shot in the neck from a distance while sitting in front of hundreds of people.

Giorgio Armani:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away at the age of 91 on 4 September 2025.

The founder of the Italian luxury fashion house Armani, founded in 1975, died from liver failure at his home in Milan after contributing to the fashion industry for approximately 65 years.

Amit Banerji:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

The co-founder and CEO of Table Space, died on January 6, 2025, at 45 due to a heart attack. He was instrumental in growing Table Space into a $2.5 billion valuation company.

Han Jong-hee:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

Co-CEO of Samsung Electronics, died on March 25, 2025, at 63 due to a heart attack. He played a crucial role in guiding Samsung's consumer electronics and smartphone business units.

C. Richard "Dick" Kramlich:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

Kramlich who was co-founder of New Enterprise Associates (NEA), died on February 1, 2025, at 89. He was a pioneer in venture capital, funding early investments in Apple.

Gopi Hinduja:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

Britain's wealthiest businessman, died on November 4, 2025, at 85, leaving behind a $46 billion legacy.

The Indian-British billionaire businessman who was controlling the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group passed away after a long illness

Olivier Dassault:

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

French billionaire, died in a helicopter crash in Normandy during hoilday at 69.

The French MP was considered the 361st richest man in the world - worth an estimated €6.3bn ($7.3bn; £5.2bn)

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US pauses all asylum approval after National Guard shooting near White House

US pauses all asylum approval after National Guard shooting near White House
Trump administration escalates immigration crackdown after fatal National Guard shooting

NASA finds evidence of 'mini lightning' on Mars

NASA finds evidence of 'mini lightning' on Mars
The instruments on the Perseverance rover detected small electrical bursts on Mars

Hong Kong tragedy: Officials arrest 8 over corruption linked to renovations

Hong Kong tragedy: Officials arrest 8 over corruption linked to renovations
Hong Kong faces its most devastating fire in over seven decades

Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend

Chicago weather: Winter storm warning brings heavy snow this weekend
A high-impact winter event will likely bring widespread snow to the Chicago area this weekend

St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse

St. Louis fire breaks out in 100-year-old Crunden Martin Warehouse
Over 200 firefighters are battling a 5 Alarm fire in downtown St. Louis

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging

Diet Cherry Coke finally makes comeback in vintage-inspired Coca-Cola packaging
Coca-Cola has recently expanded into the healthier soda market

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists

Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists
The Louvre Museum is set to hike the ticket price next year, which will be used for the renovation of the world-famous tourist spot

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128

Anger in Hong Kong over cause of fire as death toll rises to 128
At least 128 killed and 79 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in Hong Kong

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting

Trump to suspend migration from 'Third World countries' after DC shooting
Two National Guard members were shot during the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission on Wednesday

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos

At least 56 dead in Sri Lanka floods, schools and offices close amid chaos
Sri Lanka has been hit with one of its worst weather-related disasters, as landslides and floods wreak havoc

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister

Missing Virginia zoo giraffes draw attention from Hollywood A-lister
A pair of missing baby giraffes from a troubled roadside zoo has shrouded a Virginia town in mystery

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise

Income tax rates to remain unchanged as Swinney confirms no rise
The Scottish government does not intend to increase income tax rates or introduce new bands in next year's budget