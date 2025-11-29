World

New words added to English dictionaries in 2025

Here are most popular words and expressions that are among the many new additions made to major dictionaries in 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
The world is rapidly moving forward with new trends, technology and lifestyles changes and even our vocabulary continues to grow.

We are witnessing the emergence of hundreds of new and unique words with 2025 introducing even greater number into everyday language.

Many of these additions come from social media, internet culture and technology including popular Gen Z slang like "delulu" and "skibidi" as well as tech-related terms like "digital decay" and "fast tech."

Here are most popular words and expressions that are among the many new additions made recently to major dictionaries including the Cambridge Dictionary, the Oxford English Dictionary, Dictionary.com (which uses the Random House Unabridged Dictionary) and Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.

Skibidi: It has different meanings such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.

6﻿ 7: The phrase can have unclear or playful meanings depending on how it's used. Sometimes it suggests uncertainty or "nothing serious," sometimes it is just a silly expressions teens say and sometime people use it on purpose to irritate adults when they are asked something.

Delulu: The word comes from the word delusional and refers to believing things that are not real.

Aura: It refers to someone's natural "coolness" or "star power," "stylish swagger" that makes them stand out in impressive way.

Baddie: A confident, stylish and attractive woman.

Cash grab: An intense and selfish desire to make money, specially when done without considering ethics, other people's concerns or potential negative consequences.

Bed rotting: It refers to the act of staying in bed for long time during the day, usually eating snack or using a phone or other device as a way to rest, relax or avoid stress.

Demure: Characterized by shyness and modesty; reserved.

Brain flossing: This refers to a method of relaxation and stress relief where a person listens through headphones to specially recorded music or sounds that they seem to move around the listener.

Eggflation: It means a sharp rise in the prices of eggs, usually caused by higher production cost or shortage of eggs.

Gen alpha: This term is used for people born in the 2010s and early 2020s or to refer to individual from this generation.

Lewk: It refers to a distinctive or striking outfit or style, often fashionable or impressive with the term of being a playful versions of "look."

Nepo baby: A celebrity whose parents are also famous, often suggesting that thier success is influenced by their family connections.

No cap: It is another unique slang which means "no lie" or "being honest."

Broligarchy: It refers to a small, exclusive group of rich and powerful men often in tech who seeks or have political influence.

Rizz: Romantic appeal or charm.

Simp: It means to show extreme or excessive devotion, admiration or desire for someone or something.

Tradwife: A married woman who stays at home, takes care of household chores and children and often share her lifestyle on social media.

Bruzz: Bros or brothers.

Grim-faced: Having a very severe, serious, or gloomy expression.

