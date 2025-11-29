World

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Airbus CEO apologizes as planes return to service after computer safety alert

Thousands of Airbus planes are going back into normal service after a temporary grounding over computer safety concerns.

The grounding came after warnings that solar radiation could interfere with onboard computers.

Airbus's CEO apologized for the delays and logistical problems caused by the situation and stated that teams are working to finish the updates as soon as possible.

Airbus, the French aircraft manufacturer said around 6,000 A320 planes were affected with most only needing a quick software update.

About 900 older planes, however require a full computer replacement before they can return to service.

The French Transport Minister said that updates for more than 5,000 Airbus planes went smoothly with fewer than 100 planes still needing the update.

Not only this, on Saturday morning, November 29, some Air France flights to and from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport were delayed and cancelled due to the issue.

Meanwhile, Delta Airlines said the impact on its flights would be minimal.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority stated that airlines worked overnight to complete the updates, and air traffic was not been significantly affected.

