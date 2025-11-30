World

Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning

Venezuela accuses US of 'colonial ambitions' after Trump airspace closure warning

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning
Venezuela suspends deportation flights after Trump airspace closure warning

Caracas has denounced United States President Donald Trump’s announcement that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be considered closed “in its entirety”, as tensions between the countries escalate.

According to Al Jazeera, in a statement on Saturday afternoon, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Trump’s statement earlier in the day amounts to a “colonialist threat.”

“Venezuela denounces and condemns the colonialist threat that seeks to affect the sovereignty of its airspace, constituting yet another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people,” the ministry said.

Trump had written on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”

The post came amid weeks of escalating rhetoric by senior US officials against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

While the Trump administration has said it is targeting Venezuela as part of a push to combat drug trafficking, experts and human rights observers have warned that Washington appears to be laying the groundwork for an attempt to unlawfully remove Maduro from power.

The US has deployed an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean and carried out a series of deadly bombings on vessels it accused of being involved in drug trafficking, killing dozens of people in what United Nations experts have described as extrajudicial killings.

Earlier this week, Trump also warned that he would start targeting Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land” soon.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget

5 affordable US destinations for luxurious vacation on budget
Here is a list of five budget friendly US destinations where you can have luxurious experience without spending a lot of money

UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding

UK weather warning: England and Wales brace for heavy rain, flooding
The Met Office has issued a yellow-level alert for heavy rain across parts of England and Wales

Airbus CEO apologizes as planes return to service after computer safety alert

Airbus CEO apologizes as planes return to service after computer safety alert
Airbus issued urgent safety alert for A320 jets after solar radiation risk discovered

Pope Leo makes first-ever visit to muslim mosque as Catholic leader

Pope Leo makes first-ever visit to muslim mosque as Catholic leader
The Blue Mosque’s official name comes from Sultan Ahmed I, the Ottoman ruler

Australian PM Albanese marries longtime partner in intimate Canberra ceremony

Australian PM Albanese marries longtime partner in intimate Canberra ceremony
Anthony Albanese becomes the first sitting Australian prime minister to get married while in office

UK bans asylum seekers from using taxis for medical appointments

UK bans asylum seekers from using taxis for medical appointments
Asylum seekers in the UK can now only use taxi in ‘exceptional circumstances' amid cost concerns

New words added to English dictionaries in 2025

New words added to English dictionaries in 2025
Here are most popular words and expressions that are among the many new additions made to major dictionaries in 2025

Hong Kong begins mourning period after devastating fire claims 128 lives

Hong Kong begins mourning period after devastating fire claims 128 lives
Hong Kong authorities probe corruption and negligence in country’s deadliest fire

Airbus grounds 6,000 planes over software issue linked to solar flares

Airbus grounds 6,000 planes over software issue linked to solar flares
Airbus A320 software glitch grows global disruption amid solar radiation warning

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025

Pope Francis to Giorgio Armani: World figures who died in 2025
First Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis left the world mourning at the age of 88

US pauses all asylum approval after National Guard shooting near White House

US pauses all asylum approval after National Guard shooting near White House
Trump administration escalates immigration crackdown after fatal National Guard shooting

NASA finds evidence of 'mini lightning' on Mars

NASA finds evidence of 'mini lightning' on Mars
The instruments on the Perseverance rover detected small electrical bursts on Mars